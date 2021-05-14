Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.97. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,478. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $113.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.