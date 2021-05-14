Cairn Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.91. 10,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,724. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $116.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

