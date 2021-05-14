Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Biogen makes up approximately 1.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $5,467,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 3.6% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $279.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,874. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.02 and its 200-day moving average is $264.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

