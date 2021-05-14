Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,251 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

