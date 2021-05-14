Calton & Associates Inc. Has $249,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $20.83.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

