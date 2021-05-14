Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $198,000 Investment in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 337,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

