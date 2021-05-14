Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $198,000 Investment in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 337,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit