Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $139.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 262.78 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

