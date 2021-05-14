Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,819 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $269.72 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.69 and a 200 day moving average of $283.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.23.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

