Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.940-5.240 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.92.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.27. 453,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average is $104.68. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

