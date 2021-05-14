Canaccord Genuity Cuts BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target to C$17.00

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 120.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBTV. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

BBTV stock traded down C$0.28 on Friday, hitting C$7.72. 61,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,822. BBTV has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.66.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

