Canaccord Genuity Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $670.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $586.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.92. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $303.51 and a 52 week high of $633.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

