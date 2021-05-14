Canaccord Genuity Raises Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target to C$5.00

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLTTF. TD Securities downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Slate Office REIT from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLTTF remained flat at $$3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

