Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:IES opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £134.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 136.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. Invinity Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245 ($3.20).

In other Invinity Energy Systems news, insider Jonathan Anthony Frank Marren sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £53,646.52 ($70,089.52).

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

