Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

GOOS stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.22. 178,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,411. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

