Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $108.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

