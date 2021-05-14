Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

CMPS has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of CMPS opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

