Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRDF. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $8.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $318.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 452,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 109,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 8,047.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 41,603 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

