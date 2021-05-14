CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.64. 1,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,045. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

