Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$225.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$247.08.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$178.48. 19,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$175.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$199.01. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$125.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 833.97.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$175.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.8600005 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 449.53%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.