Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $194.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $196.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.67.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after acquiring an additional 381,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,318,000 after purchasing an additional 262,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

