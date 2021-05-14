Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%.

TAST stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.22. 21,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $320.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

