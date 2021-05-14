Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%.
TAST stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.22. 21,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $320.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $8.09.
In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.