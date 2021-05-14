Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. 24,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,355. The company has a market cap of $316.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

TAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Earnings History for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit