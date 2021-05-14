Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. 24,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,355. The company has a market cap of $316.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

TAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

