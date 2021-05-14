Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 in the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,944,000 after acquiring an additional 868,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after purchasing an additional 722,541 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after purchasing an additional 695,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,537,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,771 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWST traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $68.65. The company had a trading volume of 201,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

