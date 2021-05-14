Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146 million-$153 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.13 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE CSPR traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 701,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,048. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $394.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $366,383.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,758,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

