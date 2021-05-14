Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.780-2.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.
Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $101.12. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,573. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $127.68.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,267 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,394 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
