Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.780-2.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $101.12. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,573. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $127.68.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.11.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,267 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,394 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.