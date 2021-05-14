Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $96.02

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.02 and traded as high as $115.45. Cboe Global Markets shares last traded at $113.83, with a volume of 556,416 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.02.

About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

