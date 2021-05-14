CCG Wealth Management LLC Takes $267,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

The Mosaic stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,982. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

