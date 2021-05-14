CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to C$78.00 at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCDBF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:CCDBF remained flat at $$58.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.