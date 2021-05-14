Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $54.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of FUN opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

