Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM opened at $108.75 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $563.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

