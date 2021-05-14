Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

