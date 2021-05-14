Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 98,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,636,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GBF opened at $120.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.77 and its 200 day moving average is $123.14. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.49 and a 1-year high of $127.83.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.