Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 23,847 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,847 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.