Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 566 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 51.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 42,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

