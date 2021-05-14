Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 674 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,615.79, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.