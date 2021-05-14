Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MJ. ADE LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,343.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02.

