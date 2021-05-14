Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CGAU has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC cut Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.39 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

