Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Bank of America lowered shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CGAU has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC cut Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.39 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Analyst Recommendations for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit