Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Down 2%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s stock price fell 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.36. 46,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,471,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

