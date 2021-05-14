Centric Cash (CNS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.98 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Centric Cash has a market cap of $3.98 million and $892,405.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,185,906,022 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

