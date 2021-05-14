CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Get CEVA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CEVA. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4,105.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $131,172.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,875.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.