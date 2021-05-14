Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$7.75 at Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$1.68 and a 52-week high of C$6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.