Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.0% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Apple stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average of $126.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

