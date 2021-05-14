Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report sales of $37.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chargepoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $39.84 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chargepoint will report full year sales of $203.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.80 million to $215.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $339.72 million, with estimates ranging from $334.30 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chargepoint.

CHPT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE CHPT traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. 50,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. Chargepoint has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chargepoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Chargepoint in the first quarter worth $106,800,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Chargepoint in the 1st quarter valued at $27,130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 1st quarter valued at $7,133,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 1st quarter worth $5,869,000.

About Chargepoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

