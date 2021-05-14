Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $318.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report sales of $318.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $334.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $310.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 447.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 13.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 12.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $145.38 on Friday. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.82.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

