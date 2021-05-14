Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,829 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $486.66 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.