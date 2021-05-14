Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $6.84 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,159 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of nVent Electric worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.