Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 14,552 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 131.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $205.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.74 and its 200-day moving average is $206.36.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

