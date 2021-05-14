Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $196.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.13 and a 200-day moving average of $198.63. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

