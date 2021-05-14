Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 325 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total value of $1,967,218.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,646 shares of company stock worth $15,066,134. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,322.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $897.04 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,470.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,408.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,658.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

