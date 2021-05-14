Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $14.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $611.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 386,241 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

